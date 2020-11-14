Sports betting could help bars, restaurants struggling during pandemic

Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sports betting continues to be a major topic of discussion among Massachusetts sports fans.

Sports betting was left out of the economic development bill that was passed in late July, but key senators said they still plan to eventually consider the issue in 2021.

22News spoke with Ryan McCollum who said sports betting could help restaurants and bars struggling during this pandemic.

McCollum told 22News, “Bars and restaurants where folks are now playing lottery and KENO going to watch the Pats and Sox. They could sit there bet on sports and watch the game while they sit and patronize the place.”

Eighteen states, including neighboring Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and New York have already authorized some form of legal sports betting.

