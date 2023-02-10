SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Super Bowl weekend is here and for the first time, people in Massachusetts are plotting their legal Big Game Bets.

MGM Springfield is expecting a huge weekend but it isn’t just Massachusetts joining the fray this year, Ohio and Maryland also up to full speed for the first time.

In total, more than 50-million Americans are expected to put more than $16-billion on the line this weekend and that does include casual bets, like your traditional Super Bowl Squares as well as illegal bets.

In Massachusetts, analysts are forecasting around $7 million in total legal bets, which will pale in comparison to totals once online wagers are live. Locally, MGM Springfield leadership is preparing for a door-busting day Sunday.

“It is all hands on deck for sure. We are expecting a huge crowd to come in on Sunday,” said Community Affairs Manager Beth Ward.

“We are anticipating a huge crowd, we’re going to be staffed for it, we’re ready for it and we can’t wait to share it the moment together,” said MGM Springfield President Chris Kelly.

They added that MGM will be running specials all across the property, including at restaurants, to try and give people the full big-game experience.

The latest national numbers indicate Americans are leaning heavy one-way this weekend, with more than 70-percent of bets on the spread so far favoring Philly.