WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Sportsmen’s Show returns to the Eastern States Exposition grounds this weekend.

Hunters and fishers from across New England are expected to attend the three-day show that features more than 100 exhibitors this year, including MassWildlife, NRA, Quabbin Fishermen Association and more. A full list of exhibitors can be found here.

Vendors will offer sporting goods, fishing charters, hunting outfitters, clothing, and other accessories. Seminars will also be held by fishermen and hunters to share their experiences.

The show runs Friday from noon to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 through 12, and free for all kids under the age of 6.