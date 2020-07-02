Spray parks now open in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite certain limitations on summer outdoor activities due of coronavirus dangers, the Springfield Park Department has been able to activate its spray pads throughout the city.

Mayor Domenic Sarno has authorized turning on the spray pads in parks throughout the city, in keeping with the provisions set down by Governor Charlie Baker and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

“By putting hand sanitizer at each location on a daily basis, so people can use that before entering the splash pads. We are depending on parents to watch the children using the splash pads. We still want them to keep a safe social distance.” Patrick Sullivan, Executive Director of Parks, Buildings and Recreation Management in Springfield

“I’m so excited because it’s something for the kids to do,” said Latisha Rite of Springfield.

Seventeen of the cities 18 spray pads were activated Thursday. The spray pad at Ruth Elizabeth playground in the Six Corners neighborhood is under repair and will be open soon.

Pandemic precautions have prevented the city from reopening municipal pools.