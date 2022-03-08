HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College is giving one more opportunity for those interested in taking classes this Spring semester of 2022. Monday, March 28 is the first day of classes for the Spring session III classes and will wrap up Wed., May 11, 2022.

There are several areas of study open at HCC. It is up to you and your interests. HCC offers a wide range of credits. Classes are offered online and on-campus.

HCC asks all students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend classes on HCC campus. Those interested in applying to classes can submit proof of your vaccination before registering for the Spring session III.

Keep in mind proof of COVID-19 vaccination is not needed when only registering for online or remote classes.

It is crucial to understand masks are required inside all campus buildings regardless of vaccination status.

If you are interested in taking classes at HCC please visit the campus and visit The HCC Admissions and Advising offices. They are located on the first floor of the HCC Campus Center. These offices are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. (4:30 p.m. on Fridays).