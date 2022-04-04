AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Cooper’s Gifts Apparel Home of Agawam is taking donations for Dress for Success of Western Massachusetts.

Women’s new or gently used professional business clothing, shoes and accessories are needed, especially plus sizes, like-new shoes in sizes 8 and up, and purses. Items should be clean and clothing on hangers.

“We invite everyone to Spring-clean their closets and change a life,” said Kate Gourde, Owner of Cooper’s Gifts Apparel Home. “Just ask yourself ‘Would I wear this to an interview?’ If the answer is yes, Dress for Success can put it to good use.”

Dress for Success Western Massachusetts works to help low-income women who are entering the workplace thrive, by providing clothing and career development tools.

Coopers will be collecting through April 30, 2022. They are located at 161 Main St., Agawam, and open daily 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Sundays 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.