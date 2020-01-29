Spring is nearing as western Massachusetts sees later sunsets

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Since the first day of winter, western Massachusetts has gained almost an hour more of daylight which is a sign that spring is not all that far away.

After a couple of cloudy days, the sun was back out in full force Wednesday and residents have probably noticed it’s been staying a little lighter in the evenings now.

Wednesday evening the sun set at 5:00 p.m., on February 21st it will set at 5:30 p.m. and on March 18th it will set at 7:00 p.m.

Chicopee resident, Robert Duquette told 22News, “This winter is great, I’m beating the electric company and the gas company and I can’t wait until it’s like light until 10:00 p.m. at night.”

This Saturday we will be up to 10 hours of daylight and on February 24th we’ll have 11 hours.