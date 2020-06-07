Spring of Hope Church of God in Christ hosts “Protest and Praise” event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Protest and praise, a common theme recently as religious groups around the country gather to speak out about police brutality.

Bishop Talbert Sawn of Spring of Hope Church of God in Christ, told 22News that the event will help inspire community members during protests and times of unrest.

“I’m just hoping it’ll serve as a point on inspiration as we hope all of our worship experiences do. It will give people something to do it will empower them,” said Swan.

Spring of Hope Church of God in Christ hosted a “Praise and Protest” event for their Sunday service.

Attendees were asked to wear white to symbolize the innocence of many of the lives of black people who were killed by police violence. People wore masks and brought signs to show their support for the black lives matter movement.

Swan added that the “Praise and Protest” was aimed at helping to give residents a course of action during protests.

Swan told 22News, “We’ll give the people an action plan. Things to do when they go forth from the protest. To make the nation we live in and community we live in a better place.”

The event was also the first time the church had an in-person service since the pandemic began. The protest and praise was also streamed on social media.