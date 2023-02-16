SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday night, the Springfield community celebrating Black History tonight with a special annual lecture series.

The Spring of Hope Church of God in Christ tonight kicked off its 13th Annual Lift Every Voice lecture series in celebration of Black history. The cultural event highlights talent from across the region, honors community advocates, and features renowned speakers in our area.

Bishop Talbert W. Swan I, who passed away this week was also awarded posthumously for his work and legacy. The lecture series will continue on February 23rd at 6 p.m.