Spring semester at HCC begins March 29

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — Holyoke Community College announced that the final round of HCC’s Spring classes will begin on March 29, lasting seven weeks and ending on May 12.

These accelerated spring courses are being offered in different academic areas such as anatomy, physiology, anthropology, biology, communication, earth science, education, engineering, English or English as a Second Language, forensic science, history, human services, marketing, math, nutrition, philosophy, political science, psychology, social science, and sociology.

HCC announced two flexible fall start dates last semester to accommodate students as they adjusted to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Full spring semester classes started on January 25 and lasted 14 weeks, for Spring semester II classes began on February 16 and lasted 12 weeks.

“Students who are unsure whether starting in March is possible for them should contact the HCC Admissions office to meet one-on-one with an Admissions counselor, if the March 29 start date doesn’t work, HCC has two summer sessions that begin on June 1 and July 6,” said Mark Hudgik, director of Admissions.

Students who enroll for Spring Session III can earn as many as four credits per course for a lab science, such as biology or forensic science.

Most spring session classes are still either fully online or “blended remote,” which means they include both asynchronous lessons and real-time virtual instruction.

A full list of classes for Spring Session II and III can be viewed here.

HCC will also continue to offer multiple start dates during the Fall 2021 semester.