Springdale Park plans for major improvements

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Springdale Park plays a vital role in the life of a large Holyoke neighborhood.

It’s no wonder city planners called together the people who live in the Springdale neighborhood with a roadmap to future improvements to the park. Neighbors have increasingly turned to the park for recreational as well as social activities.

They laid out an elaborate plan to provide the neighborhood with expanded amenities beyond what Springfield park now offers. The carefully calculated studies turned up some vital conclusions.

Apart from it’s daily recreational functions for neighborhood families Springdale park has been a center of cultural activities such as the Hispanic festival each summer. The city has scheduled a second neighborhood review of future plans for later in the week.