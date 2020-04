SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is looking for a man who was last seen March 15.

According to the police department, 28-year-old Davon Fernandez was reported missing April 18, his family last saw him on March 15.

He was living at the homeless shelter on Worthington Street in Springfield.

If you have any information you are asked to call Springfield police at 413-750-2249 or the non-emergency line is 413-787-6300.