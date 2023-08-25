SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.
According to the Springfield Police Department, 12-year-old Madison Cintron was last seen at around 11 p.m. Thursday at her home in the Alexander Street area. She was reported missing Friday morning. Madison could possibly be in the Union Street or Lexington Street area.
If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Youth Aide Bureau at 413-787-6360 or the police non-emergency number at 413-787-6300.
