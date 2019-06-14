Springfield 5th-grader honored for six-years of perfect attendance

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An 11-year-old fifth-grade student has become the poster child for the Springfield school department’s Attendance Matters Campaign.

Mayor Domenic Sarno presented a proclamation at the Alfred Glickman Elementary School honoring 11-year-old Bryanna James. During her six-years at Glickman, kindergarten through fifth-grade, she wasn’t absent a single day, a perfect attendance record.

Her parents expressed their pride in Bryanna who enters Chestnut Middle School in September.

“Sell I’m so grateful to her for allowing us this experience, she goes to school every day because attendance does matter,” said Bryanna’s mom, Verlyn.

Her dad, Garfield, said, “I am so excited to be a dad, and on this Father’s Day she has made me very proud.”

Bryanna herself provided insight into fulfilling her commitment to establishing that perfect school attendance record during the past six years.

“I just feel comfortable in myself,” Bryanna said.

On this final Friday of the school year, 11-year-old Bryanna James was honored by her school, fellow students, and their parents

In the words of Assistant School Superintendent, Lydia Martinez, what Bryanna has done is simply amazing.