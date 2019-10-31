Springfield 6th grader helping people in need with holiday clothing drive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 12-year-old 6th grader from Springfield gets no greater pleasure than helping people in need.

Saxsanny Matos has started a charitable clothing drive she calls “Helping Hands” with the help of her parents and classmates. She has collected items of warm clothing she’ll distribute for the holidays.

“It makes me happy when I see a person smile,” Matos said.

Saxsanny told 22News, “When I was younger my parents and I felt bad for the people so I went with my dad and mom and gave homeless people this food.”

Saxsanny is attempting to engage more like-minded people in her “Helping Hands” program for the holidays.

