Springfield 9/11 monument could take weeks to repair

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Repairs to Springfield’s vandalized 9/11 memorial could take up to two weeks.

A Springfield man has been charged with defacing the monument with a sharp object a month ago, two months after dedication of the artwork at Riverfront Park.

Salmon Studios of Northampton spent one year crafting the $300,000 tribute to New York’s fallen first responders.

22News asked Joel Bierwert about the possibility of returning the monument to the way it was before the vandalism.

“It’s going to be difficult and time consuming. But we are working diligently here in the shop to figure out a way to best restore the monument and get what was defaced onto the memorial off the best we can,” Bierwert said. “It may not be exactly what it was but we’re going to get as close as humanly possible.”

Salmon Studios personnel will be meeting next week with Springfield city officials along with Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt.