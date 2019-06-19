Springfield 9/11 Monument Dedication Ceremony to be held at Riverfront Park Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A dedication ceremony for the new 9/11 monument in Springfield will take place at Riverfront Park at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.

This September 11 Monument is more than a decade in the making for Springfield.

The monument memorializes first responders who died trying to save people in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Fire Commissioner B. J. Calvi and Acting Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood will lead the dedication of the monument.

The ceremony will include a rollout of emergency vehicles, rifle salute and the reading of the 498 names that are inscribed on the monument wall.

If you’re planning to attend, the Spirit of Springfield is encouraging people to bring chairs – and possibly an umbrella or poncho if the rain comes this way.

There will be free parking in the I-91 South Garage.

You can watch the dedication live on WWLP.com Wednesday night starting at 6:30 p.m