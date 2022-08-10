SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield is looking for proposals for development of a North End parcel off Main Street.

The 14,000 square-foot parcel in the Memorial Square Neighborhood is zoned as Business A and is assessed at $72,700. It sits just opposite of the Puerto Rico Market and Bakery on the corner of Main and Waverly Streets and is blocks away from Baystate Medical Center.

Historically, it was home to a four-story apartment complex, but is entirely vacant now.

Proposals are due by September 19.