Springfield adds more vaccine clinics for neighborhoods hardest hit by COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Neighborhood vaccine program continues Thursday with the first of four one-day clinics at the Raymond A Jordan Senior Center this month.

Appointments are fully booked for Thursday but appointments for other days are still available. There are plenty of appointment spots available at the Senior Center on Tuesday, April 6, Thursday, April 8, and Thursday, April 15.

If you want to sign up for those, you can find links to sign-up on the City of Springfield’s website, listed below, or you can call the senior center during normal business hours Monday through Friday. The city is encouraging residents of the neighborhoods where these clinics are to sign up.

This is because these clinics are targetting the areas of the city hardest hit by COVID-19. These clinics were made possible after Springfield was chosen by the state as one of the 20 hardest-hit communities due to COVID-19 and was part of an initiative to reduce barriers to vaccination.

In addition to the clinics at the Raymond A Jordan Senior Center, Springfield has added four more clinics at Boland Elementary School and one Behavioral Health Network Vaccine registration.

The following is a schedule of the clinics that are available:

Appointments are for Springfield residents only who are currently eligible to receive the vaccine.