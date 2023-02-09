SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After the strike of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria earlier this week, an American International College (AIC) graduate student is finding ways to help those left homeless, without food or water, and with very few resources available.

A thirty-year-old Turkish immigrant, Busra Yanbul was born in Brooklyn, New York, to parents who had migrated from Turkey. “We haven’t lost any family members, but several of our loved ones have been deeply affected by this tragedy,” said Yanbul. “Our people are stuck under the rubble in freezing temperatures, and those who made it out alive have nowhere to go.”

In the face of freezing winter weather, those injured and homeless are in dire need of blankets, tents, sleeping bags, gloves, and winter clothing of all sizes. There is also a need for baby items such as formula and diapers. The supplies being collected also include feminine hygiene products, flashlights, batteries, over-the-counter pain medicines, and power banks.

Drop-off locations:

• Yanbul’s family-operated restaurant, Oscar’s Pizza at 973 East Street in Ludlow

• Starbucks at 456 Center Street in Ludlow

• Socialite Coffee Bar at 1516 Allen Street in Springfield

The collection period ends on Sunday, February 12. The donations will then be transported from Yanbul to the Turkish Consulate in Boston via Turkish Airlines on Tuesday.

If material donations aren’t feasible, you can also donate cash or send a Venmo payment to @Byanbul. Supplies will be purchased with the money collected. The value of one US dollar is equal to 18.84 Turkish Liras.