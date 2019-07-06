Springfield among worst cities to drive in across the U.S., study says

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield is among the worst cities to drive in across America, according to a new study.

Allstate released its annual report of the best drivers in America this week, looking at the 200 largest cities across the nation.

Drivers in Boston, Springfield and Worcester were considered among the worst.

The insurance company considered the average rate of collision and number of hard breaks in each community as compared to the national average.

Boston was ranked the lowest in Massachusetts, at 198. Springfield ranked at 194 out of 200.