SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American Medical Response (AMR), Springfield’s provider of medical transportation announced that their Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site is back open.

The testing site is resuming its normal operations on Monday after the holidays, according to a news release sent to 22News from AMR.

No appointments are necessary, but it is encouraged to register in advance to help with faster testing. Testing is available on a drive-through basis at the Eastfield Mall between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends.

The Eastfield Mall testing site is part of “Stop the Spread”, a statewide strategic testing program in communities across Massachusetts that has seen a higher number of residents testing positive for COVID-19. Almost 1,000 people are tested daily at the AMR site at the Eastfield Mall. AMR has administered around 300,000 tests since the site opened at the beginning of the pandemic.