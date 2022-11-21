SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American Medical Response (AMR), Springfield’s provider of medical transportation announced that their Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday due to Thanksgiving.

COVID-19 testing will start again on Friday morning at that location. No appointments are required however, AMR encourages registering in advance to help facilitate faster testing. Hours of operation at the Eastfield Mall location are between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends.

The Eastfield Mall testing site is part of “Stop the Spread”, a statewide strategic testing program in communities across Massachusetts that has seen a higher number of residents testing positive for COVID-19. Almost 1,000 people are tested daily at the AMR site at the Eastfield Mall. AMR has administered around 300,000 tests since the site opened at the beginning of the pandemic.