Springfield AMR paramedics honored for saving lives

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three local paramedics were recognized Tuesday for saving lives in the community.

American Medical Response paramedics Jennifer Hutchinson, Joao Bernardo, and Nicholas Biuso received an award for their intervention and care of a patient back in March who was suffering from a potentially deadly heart attack.

They used a system called eBridge, which allows paramedics to communicate with the hospital when a patient needing critical care is en-route.

“Through the collaboration of the paramedics and some software in the ambulances nowadays, we’re able to communicate directly to the doctors and staff at the Baystate Hospital to anticipate their arrival and get the appropriate personnel to get them the care they need to get a favorable outcome,” said Patrick Leonardo, operations manager for AMR.

AMR was also recognized today for a similar life saving measure back in June.