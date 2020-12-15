Springfield announces custody protection program for people arrested by police

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Springfield will be using artificial intelligence to monitor the health and safety of individuals in custody at their department.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood on Monday announced the Custody Pilot Program, which “will help safeguard the health and safety of those individuals who are in the custody of the Springfield Police Department.”

In a news release to 22News, Mayor Sarno stated, “I want to thank Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood for her continued leadership. This initial pilot program, which is the first in the nation, continues our progressive public health and safety initiatives. This program will kick-off with our downtown Metro Unit, will go a long way in helping to monitor the health and safety of those who find themselves in police custody as they await being processed once arrested, released, or transferred to another agencies custody. For those individuals suffering from suicidal tendencies, struggling with addiction or substance abuse, or an existing health condition – this new Custody Protection unit will give our brave and dedicated police officers another tool to proactively monitor the health and safety of those in the custody of our SPD.”

The Metro Unit will act as the initial division within the department for the phased rollout of the program, the city said. This pilot program comes at a time where police reforms are being discussed across the nation and the city continues to utilize and explore new policies and procedures to better enhance local policing.

The pilot program will use Custody Protect, by 4Sight Labs, to monitor individuals during an arrest, transportation, and detention. According to the city, the police department “will embrace this technology of the pilot program to help deliver accountability and transparency.”

Commissioner Clapprood stated, “We are eager to take part in this pilot program by 4Sight Labs. Mayor Sarno is always willing to stay ahead of the curve with new technology. While subjects are in our custody for less time than ever before, this should help protect us from the unknown of what a subject may have recently put in their body or any prior medical conditions we just didn’t know about. We will be able to provide immediate aid when we’re alerted by ‘Custody Protect’ to hopefully prevent a tragedy from happening.”

The program includes attaching the sensors to individuals who are arrested and find themselves in the custody of the SPD. Once the CP sensors are active, it will monitor the health conditions of the individual. The CP sensors will remain attached during transportation and detention until they are released or transferred to another agency.

Training for the program could begin in late January 2021, with a live demonstration of the program being ready as early as February 2021.

The program could go live and into service with the Metro Unit as early as mid-February 2021, city officials said.