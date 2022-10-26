SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be new legislation to allow Springfield to begin the process of establishing a Community Choice Energy Aggregation program.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Springfield City Council, Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman, Sustainability & Environment Committee Chair & Ward 1 City Councilor Maria Perez, and Maintenance and Development Committee Chair & Ward 8 City Councilor Zaida Govan will introduce this plan on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. to the Sustainability and Environment Committee.

Community Choice Energy Aggregation is a process in Massachusetts that allows local communities to have the responsibility of contracting the supply source of electricity that flows to ratepayers in their district. This allows districts to prioritize longer-term energy agreements to stabilize the supply of electricity rates of ratepayers in the community, as well as to negotiate the number of renewable energy sources that are supported by the contract.

Over 170 cities and towns in Massachusetts have aggregation plans set up, including Boston and Worcester. Springfield does not have Community Choice Energy Aggregation, the electric utility, Eversource, is in control of the supply contract.

The first step to establishing a Community Choice Energy Aggregation plan is for the City Council to pass an authorization for the initiative. After this is done, the city is able to begin the process of obtaining an energy broker to assist with the negotiation of the energy contract, along with advising the most beneficiary timeline for implementation, at the initiative of the Mayor.

The meeting on Wednesday will have a presentation by Live Well Springfield’s Climate Change, Health, & Equity Committee which has been working on building community awareness about Community Choice Energy Aggregation. Some of the presenters will include representatives from the Public Health Institute of Western MA, Pioneer Valley Planning Commission, Way Finders, and a Resident Advisor.

“Community Choice Energy Aggregation will allow Springfield to utilize our bulk purchasing power to spur investment in renewable energy and negotiate more stable energy rates for residents,” said City Council President Jesse Lederman “Participating municipalities are already seeing the benefit of giving their residents more options when it comes to their energy supplier. As we continue to navigate volatility in the energy market and the need to expand clean energy sources, this is a tool that we should have available to us in Springfield.”

“As Chair of the Sustainability & Environment Committee I want to thank the community members from the Climate Change, Health, & Equity Committee for the opportunity to be able to work together in addressing one of the most important issues affecting our community: the unstable cost of electricity,” said Ward 1 City Councilor Maria Perez, Chair of the Sustainability & Environment Committee, “Our Committee Meeting will allow us to discuss publicly what Community Choice Energy is, and let our residents know that we have options.”

“I am proud to be on the cutting edge of instituting an initiative to help stabilize energy costs for our community. I’ve heard from many constituents regarding the month-to-month increases, and it is time for us to put the concerns of residents over the profits of energy companies,” said Ward 8 City Councilor Zaida Govan, Chair of the Maintenance and Development Committee.