Springfield another step closer to seeing a recreational pot shop

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield is moving closer to welcoming its first recreational marijuana shop.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said they will negotiate host community agreements with four businesses that will operate at city selected locations.

The four sites are:

6 Bricks LLC at 250 Albany Street

Hollistic Industries on Boston Road

311 Page Boulevard LLC

INSA at 1200 West Columbus Avenue

INSA’s Springfield recreational marijuana store would be located at the former site of Luxe Burger Bar.

All of the city’s pot shop selections were made based on criteria like public safety and traffic congestion. The city also restricted where recreational marijuana can be sold.

Springfield City Councilor Jessie Lederman told 22News, “We’ve done everything in our power to make sure we’ve crafted a zoning ordinance that neighborhoods and communities are respected in the development of these types of facilities.”

The city capped the number of recreational marijuana dispensaries at 15.

One Springfield man said he wouldn’t mind living in a city with that many pots shops because of the revenue they could generate.

“Who would have thought 10 years ago we’d have all these pot shops in Springfield,” Trevor Smith said. “I think it’s all positive I really do. They will generate business.”

Councilor Lederman told 22News it will still be a while before a pot shop opens in Springfield.

The Springfield City Council will have to review and approve each host community agreement between the city and marijuana business. The four sites will also need to be approved by the state’s Cannabis Control Commission.