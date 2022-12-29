SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In Springfield’s Sixteen Acres neighborhood, gas could be found for $2.98. Across the city, it can range up to $3.49 to buy a similar gallon of gas.

“Within the same state, within a 20 minutes radius, you could get a 30-40 cent drop in gas at different stores and nobody knows why. And I think It probably should be the same throughout the state,” said Danny Stone of Springfield.

“I do mainly go to Costco, and Costco has between $3.97… I think it was $3.65 for premium that I use. I did go to Citgo and they had three different prices as well,” said Dyahiaan Morris of Springfield.

Drivers remind 22News that it was a weekend last March when gas prices came their closest to being uniform. That was the weekend prices soured past $4 a gallon for regular, the first such increase in more than a decade.

Since then prices have continually come down but at an irregular pace, to where this week a handful of service stations have dropped below $3 a gallon, while others still charge near $3.50 for a gallon of regular.