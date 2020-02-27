Springfield armed robbery suspect back in police custody after removing ankle bracelet

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local law enforcement arrested an armed robbery suspect who allegedly disobeyed court orders and removed his GPS tracking bracelet while awaiting trial.

The Springfield Police Department said members of their Fugitive Apprehension Unit, the U.S. Marshal’s Office, Massachusetts State Police, and members of the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department arrested 49-year-old Luis Vargas around 8:25 a.m. on the 0-100 block of Putnam Circle.

Vargas was taken into custody and charged with two counts of armed and masked robbery under an arrest warrant.

Police say Vargas was wearing a GPS tracker and was awaiting trial for armed and masked robbery from a cellphone store on Boston Road in December 2018. He allegedly ignored court orders and removed the ankle bracelet on Tuesday.

Vargas is now back in police custody.