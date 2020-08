SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Armory National Historic Site is once again offering guided tours while also following CDC guidelines.

The site is the location of the nation’s first armory and was established by George Washington.

The tour features a look at the historic grounds, buildings, and the world’s largest historic American military firearms collection.

Visitors need to pre-register and are required to wear a mask.

To plan your next visit at the museum, click here.