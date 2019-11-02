Springfield Armory Museum presents military photography history program

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Armory Museum presented a military photography history program on Saturday.

The program featured a selection of Army photographs from WWI, WWII, and the Vietnam war.

The photographs were collected from the National Archives and then digitally restored to make them clear and vivid for the modern audience

It was presented by Dr. Erik B. Villard, a noted military historian who specializes in the Vietnam War.

22News spoke with Adrianne Kaufman who had heard so much about the museum and its offerings.

“It’s so filled with history. The park official was just telling me, it was founded by George Washington in 1794. And it was one of the first buildings in the country to create shoulder-held weapons,” Kaufman told 22News.

Visitors from outside western Massachusetts comprise a large percentage of the 25,000 visitors to the gun museum each year.

Local residents fascinated with military history are frequently treated to special programs.

The program was sponsored by the Friends of the Springfield Armory National Historic Site.