Springfield Armory museum reopen to the public

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After nearly 16 months from the beginning of the pandemic-enforced shutdowns, the Springfield Armory National Historic Site is open once again.

The museum wasn’t open for more than 15 minutes before the first visitors started coming in. The National Park Service Personnel had plenty to do during the lengthy shutdown. With the historic site undergoing striking renovations over the last year and a half, costing more than $1.5 million.

“We’re so proud of what you see when you come in. Even walking in the door, a new sticker that welcomes you,” said Amy Glowacki, Program Manager for the Springfield Armory National Historic Site.

Now that the doors to the Historic Armory site are open once again, park service personnel are extending a warm welcome to visitors from all over. You can enjoy the museum from Wednesdays through Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.