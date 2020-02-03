Springfield Armory National Historic Site temporarily closed

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Armory National Historic Site visitor center and museum will be closed from February 3 through March 31 to complete critical systems upgrades.

According to a news release sent to 22News, during the $1.6 million construction progress, visitors will still be able to walk the historic grounds. Park ranger staff are taking this opportunity to collaborate with the Springfield Museums and the Springfield Downtown Visitor Center to offer special programs about Springfield Armory.