Springfield Armory National Historic Site temporarily closed

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Armory National Historic Site visitor center and museum will be closed from February 3 through March 31 to complete critical systems upgrades.
According to a news release sent to 22News, during the $1.6 million construction progress, visitors will still be able to walk the historic grounds. Park ranger staff are taking this opportunity to collaborate with the Springfield Museums and the Springfield Downtown Visitor Center to offer special programs about Springfield Armory.
“We are excited to embark on this long awaited project to upgrade the Armory infrastructure systems and ensure the ongoing protection and preservation of the building, museum, and collections.”Kelly Fellner, Superintendent of the Springfield Armory National Historic Site and Coltsville National Historical Park