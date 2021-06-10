Springfield Armory to reopen in July with significant upgrades

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Armory will soon reopen after receiving some significant upgrades.

After spending a year-and-a-half updating the site, the armory will reopen on Friday, July 2. A total of $1.6 million was dedicated to upgrading the facility.

The museum has been repainted, the floors have been refurbished, and a new timeline exhibit is opening. Two new temporary exhibits will be on display as well.

Kelly Fellner, superintendent of the Springfield Armory National Historic Site and Coltsville National Historical Park stated, “We are excited to welcome visitors back to the museum with the completion of this infrastructure project that will ensure the ongoing protection and preservation of the building, museum, and collections.”

The site will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.