Springfield ARPA workshop switching from in-person to virtual

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield ARPA Community Seminar/Workshop scheduled for January 12 at Brightwood-Lincoln School has been changed to a virtual session due to COVID-19 concerns.

The workshop will provide information and help answer questions about the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Request for Proposal (RFP) open enrollment grant funding program and the application process for households, seniors, nonprofits, and small businesses. 

The event is being held from 6 to 8 p.m. on January 12. Residents interested in attending the workshop can register at this link. For more information on the City of Springfield’s ARPA RFP applications and FAQs, go to the Department of Recovery and Business Continuity webpage.

