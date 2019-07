SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters are investigating after an early morning car fire Monday.

According to Arson and Bomb Squad Captain Brian Tetreault, crews were called to the area of 288 Canon Circle at 2:16 a.m. where they found a car on fire.

No one was injured and the fire was quickly put out, but a second car was also damaged due to its proximity to the fire.

Tetreault said fire was found to be intentionally set.