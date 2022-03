SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield fire crews were called to 836 St. James Avenue for a reported bedroom fire Monday.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the fire happened at around 4:15 a.m. and has since been extinguished by crews. There were no reported injuries, and Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad are investigating the cause of the fire.

No further information has been released. 22News will continue to update this story as more information is released.