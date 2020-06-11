Breaking News
Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,492 deaths, 104,667 total cases
Watch Live
5PM – 6:30PM: 22News Evening Newscast

Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad investigating molotov cocktails thrown at Noel Street home

Hampden County
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Springfield Fire Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad are investigating after three Molotov cocktails were thrown at a house on Noel Street Thursday afternoon.

Springfield Fire Department spokesman Drew Garret said the bomb squad was called to 37-39 Noel Street to investigate the incendiary devices around 3:30 p.m.

Garret did not say if anyone was injured from the incident.

If you have any information that can help the bomb squad with their investigation, Text-A-Tip anonymously at Text Crimes (2-7-4-6-3-7), type SOLVE and your tip.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today