Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad investigating molotov cocktails thrown at Noel Street home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad are investigating after three Molotov cocktails were thrown at a house on Noel Street Thursday afternoon.

Springfield Fire Department spokesman Drew Garret said the bomb squad was called to 37-39 Noel Street to investigate the incendiary devices around 3:30 p.m.

Garret did not say if anyone was injured from the incident.

If you have any information that can help the bomb squad with their investigation, Text-A-Tip anonymously at Text Crimes (2-7-4-6-3-7), type SOLVE and your tip.