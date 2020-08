SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An investigation is underway after crews worked to put out a fire in Springfield Saturday afternoon.

Springfield fire spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News, a fire appeared to have started in the attic of a home on 24 Prince Street.

Our 22News crews saw firefighters putting out flame just before 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. No injuries were reported.

The fire has since been put out and the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating.