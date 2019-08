SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was called to a fire on Locust Street to investigate an alleged arson of a dwelling.

The Springfield Fire Department were called to 236 Locust Street just before 8 p.m. Friday night.

When firefighters arrived, they found a small fire in a second-floor apartment.

Springfield Fire Captain Brian Tetreault told 22News the fire was put out quickly.

The Arson & Bomb Squad and Springfield Police are looking into the cause of the fire.