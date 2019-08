SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Firefighters safely put out a basement fire on State Street late Wednesday night.

Springfield Fire Captain Brian Tetrault said that the fire department was called to a fire at 837 State Street around 11:51 p.m.

Tetrault said the fire was burning through a wood beam in the basement.

No one was hurt.

The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire.