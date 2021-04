SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating car fire early Tuesday morning in the city’s Liberty Heights neighborhood.

According to Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte, the fire happened before 4:00 A.M. near 20 Beauchamp Street.

An image tweeted by the fire department showed smoke coming from a gold-colored Nissan Murano SUV.

There is no official word at this time on what led up to the fire.