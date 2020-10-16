Springfield art gallery highlights LatinX culture

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WWLP) – An art gallery in Springfield is highlighting the LatinX culture.

Art for the Soul Gallery in downtown Springfield featured the exhibit “The diversity in the LatinX Community.”

The exhibit coincided with Hispanic Heritage Month. 5 Latinx artists showcased their artwork which included Paintings, performances, and traditional sculptures

one artist told 22News her artwork is a way to educate people about her culture.

Artist Alexx Diaz, says, “This gives us a great opportunity to explore all of us. Our traditions, our cultures, and who we stand for and what we come from.”

This exhibition is sponsored by the Springfield Cultural Council.