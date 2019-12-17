Springfield artist donates painting to Baystate Children’s Hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new art installation was unveiled Tuesday morning at Baystate Children’s Hospital.

Local Springfield artist Don Blanton gifted the hospital with one of his paintings. Blanton’s “ArtEsteem” program’s mission is to build self-esteem for children through the arts.

The painting depicts two whales swimming. He hopes that it will bring happy memories to everyone who sees it.

“Kids that I’ve known who have been in situations where they have been out in the ocean or waited to see whales or cruises,” Blanton explained. “They see it and get so excited.”

Blanton founded the ArtEsteem program in 1996 and is no stranger to giving back; he has taught after-school programs for children at his studio, Distinctive Art, and has run a mentoring program with students from Duggan Middle School.