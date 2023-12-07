SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The arts and culture sector of Springfield was celebrated Thursday evening for its significant impact on the city’s economy.

The celebration was held at the Community Music School of Springfield, for the release of a study by Americans for the Arts.

The study shows that in 2022, Springfield’s non-profit arts and culture organizations generated around $82 million in economic activity. It also generated $15 million in tax revenue to local, state, and federal governments.

Randy Cohen of Americans for the Arts told 22News, “It’s a different way to think about the arts. It improves our community socially, and educationally, so when we support the arts we are supporting a quality of life and supporting the quality of our economy.”

The study also found that about 1,500 jobs were supported by Springfield’s local arts.