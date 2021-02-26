Springfield asks state for money, doses to open community COVID-19 vaccine sites

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield city leaders are asking the state to support their efforts in creating more community vaccination sites.

The Springfield Vax Force is trying to vaccinate people in the city’s communities of color. In a letter to the state’s Department of Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, Mayor Domenic Sarno is asking for money and more doses to get this done.

“Get us the supply, and we know what to do,” said Mayor Sarno. “I’m hopeful that we can start with some of these neighborhood type sites and go from there. Get my people of Springfield of all creeds, colors and backgrounds, get those shots in the arms ASAP.”

The Vax Force has picked out five locations throughout the city that will help Latinx, African American, Caribbean and Vietnamese populations access the vaccine, as well as faith-based communities.

The proposed sites are:

St. John’s Congregation Church on Hancock Street

Rebecca Johnson Middle School on Catharine Street

South End Community Center on Marble Street

Gerena Community School on Birnie Avenue

Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center on Roosevelt Avenue

Mayor Sarno has asked for 250 first doses and 250 second doses for each site. He has requested to get the first shipment by March 19.

Mayor Sarno said he has talked with Governor Baker about these community sites, and Baker supports them, they just need more doses from the federal government.

“The more vaccines he can get from the federal level, the more that will trickle down to municipalities such as Springfield so I can get to the underserved communities,” said Sarno.

The Springfield Vax Force will be holding a virtual town hall on March 16 to discuss these vaccine sites, and educate the public on the efficacy of the vaccines.