Springfield athlete named NCAA Division 2 Indoor All-American

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Naishaun Jernigan was named NCAA Division 2 Indoor All-American by the National Coaches Association for Track and Field.

The Springfield native and graduate from Putnam qualified for his first trip to nationals. Unfortunately due to the coronavirus the nationals competition was supposed to be held in Birmingham Alabama but was canceled.

Naishaun Jernigan made the national list for triple jump with the Number 13 mark in the nation at 15.01 meters. That leap took runner-up at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference meet. It is his career-best. And this is only his first year competing in college.

Of his college career so far, Jernigan told 22News, “It was good, I made a name for myself.”

He added that he plans to make a career out of track and field.

Naishaun will return to Charon State College in Nebraska, come August where he will continue to train hard for his next season.