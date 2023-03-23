SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The person who left the infant could face trouble with the law if they come forward or are identified.

At this point, no one knows who left an infant on a doorstep of the Springfield home. However attorneys say they do know whoever did it could be facing criminal charges, specifically reckless behavior creating a serious risk of injury to a child.

“That carries a maximum penalty of up to two and a half years in the house of corrections, so that is a fairly serious charge,” said Bob Murphy, Associate Attorney for the Law Offices of Joseph E. Bernard.

Murphy added these charges could change depending on the baby’s condition, “If the baby were to pass away, which we are all hopeful that it will not, than that would certainly be an upgraded charge up to and including murder, which is of course a life felony.”

These charges can be avoided if the baby is surrendered under the Baby Safe Haven laws. It has to be 7 days or younger and dropped off at a designated location like the Springfield Fire Station.

Marilyn White of Springfield was there when the infant was found and helped her neighbors care for the baby, who she said was ice cold. She doesn’t understand why someone would make this choice, “Out of all things that she could have done, there’s a hospital you can drop the baby off to, the fire station doesn’t ask any questions, whatsoever. It was just… I think that’s despicable.”

As of the last 22News heard, this baby is still receiving treatment at Baystate Medical Center.