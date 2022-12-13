SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A special honor was granted to a Springfield store that celebrated 30 years in business Tuesday.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and other elected officials were on hand Tuesday for a ribbon cutting at Springfield Auto & Truck Equipment on Berkshire Avenue in Indian Orchard. The business recently moved from its previous location on Bay Street to a newly renovated and expanded shop just a mile away.

Owner Michael Martone told 22News their new home will help them better serve those with auto and trucking needs.

“This facility is going to help us serve our customers better, provide a better product, the final result for what the customer gets in his hand,” said Martone. He added, “Also be able to provide a wider range of products to support the work truck industry that we work with on a daily basis.”

Mayor Sarno also presented Martone with a proclamation declaring December 12 as “Springfield Auto & Truck Equipment Day” in the city of Springfield.