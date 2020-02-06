1  of  2
Springfield awaits reconstruction of Forest Park’s “X” intersection

Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The long-awaited reconstruction of the congested “X” intersection in Springfield’s Forest Park neighborhood may be moving forward.

The six-way intersection along Sumner Avenue is seen as outdated and sorely in need of reconstruction with the 20,000 plus cars that pass through the “X” each workday.

There was an issue over possibly saving the trees along the thoroughfare, but it is no longer a problem for the reconstruction plans. Springfield Public Works Director, Christopher Cignoli, told 22News on Wednesday, it is important to move forward to bring the “X” into the 21st century.

“Have the project ready so at a certain point, if it happens to be an earlier fiscal year, and if there is money available, we’re able to take advantage of that. This is an $11 million-plus project,” said Cignoli.

The “X” improvements are on the drawing board for fiscal 2024 says Cignoli, but if the city plans are ready to go in less than two years, MassDOT just might get it started and completed much earlier.

